Hundreds of workers at Logan Airport vote to strike

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of workers at Boston’s Logan Airport voted to strike on Friday.

Those who opted to strike include nearly 500 employees of two Jet Blue subcontractors.

The group claims they have been illegally threatened as they try to organize for job improvements and that their rights have been violated by their employers.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh attended to the announcement, saying he stands with their decision to strike.

“It’s important for you to understand that we stand with you. You took a vote to strike. You took a vote to strike and that vote means that we’re serious about asking the companies to sit down at the bargaining table and have conversations,” Walsh said.

There are about 1,500 subcontracted airport workers employed at Logan.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)