FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham officials partnered with local pharmacies to hold a vaccine clinic for younger residents on Saturday.

Walk-in appointments at the Woodrow Wilson School were available to anyone 12 and older.

“You know everybody is doing their part to get the vaccine and make sure they’re safe and their family members are safe,” said Vipul Patel, president of V-Care Pharmacy Group.

