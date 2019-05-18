Hundreds participate in 5K to remember 4 Stoughton students killed in crash

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of runners paid tribute to the memory of four Stoughton High School student killed last year.

About 300 runners hit the pavement Saturday for the Once a Knight Always a Knight 5K in memory of classmates Nicholas Joyce, David Bell, Eryck Sablah and Christopher Desir who died in a car crash last year.

“We just wanted to honor the boys,” Kyle Stone said. “We wanted to give everything we have for them and there is no better way to do it than bringing everyone together for a good cause.”

It was a chance to remember the deadly day in East Bridgewater and honor the memories of classmates

“Our kids are hurting and they’re missing their friends, and their classmates and their teammates,” Stoughton High School Principal Juliette Miller said. “They want to make sure that everyone remembers who they were and what they brought to their lives.”

Money raised from the event will go towards scholarships for seniors at the school and to helping families in the town participate in sorts and summer programs.

