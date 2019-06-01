Hundreds participate in 5K to remember toddler killed in South Boston crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of runners of all ages laced up in South Boston Saturday morning to take part in a road race in memory of a toddler killed at a dangerous intersection last year.

On a mission to spruce up local playgrounds and fund family-focused programming, the Colin’s Joy Project 5K attracted athletes of all sizes.

“The kids are excited, the kid’s race they do before, my son is doing it,” Joe Christino said. “We’ve been looking forward to it all week.”

Colin McGrath was just 2 years old when he was killed by a van that crashed into his stroller on a South Boston sidewalk.

Since his death, McGrath’s parents have created Colin’s Joy Project to remember their son and better the community.

A dance party will be held later in the month to support the project’s goals.

