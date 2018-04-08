Hundreds participate in annual Walk MS walk in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) — Hundreds of people participated in the Walk MS Sunday in Boston to raise money for multiple sclerosis research.

The walk was held at Boston University’s Nickerson Field and nearly 2,000 people from communities across the Greater Boston area joined in. All the money raised benefits the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, which funds research and provides services to those living with MS.

The money also funds the MS Navigator Program, which links people with the necessary tools to help them lead more comfortable lives.

“It means a lot, to look out and see the crowd,” said Susan Howard, who is living with MS. “It’s heartwarming and to know that you’re not alone in this fight, that there’s other people there with you.”

Since its start in 1988, Walk MS has raised more than $1 billion.

