Hundreds participate in Boston Firefighters Memorial 10K in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of runners paid tribute to local heroes during Sunday’s Boston Firefighters Memorial 10K.

It was a chance to remember the fallen and honor those who put their lives on the line every day.

Winners received medals for competing in the road race in Dorchester.

“The race was great,” Lori Roy, a runner, said. “It was a little bit of a rolling course, so that was nice.”

Sunday runners could be seen making their way around Dorchester Bay and Roy said firetrucks lined the whole route.

“It was awesome. There were firetrucks along the whole route. The fireboat was in the river spraying water,” Roy said. “It was good. A lot of people. A good turnout.”

More than 1,300 people signed up, many of them with a special connection to the race.

“A couple of my friends’ dads are firefighters, so it’s important to me,” Jessi, a runner, said. “It was just a really good race last year and it was even better this year.”

The race is in its 36th year and has only grown in size.

“All these runners, volunteers, everybody comes out and it’s basically to memorialize, in memory of all the firefighters that have fallen,” Boston Fire Department Captain Jerry Powers said. “I’ve been involved in this since like 2002 and it’s just, every year it’s just growing. I think the first year we were doing it there was like 400 runners.”

The event helps raise money for local charities and scholarships.

“Definitely come out. It’s a great time,” Roy said. “There’s a ton of people, it’s family-oriented, it’s pet-friendly. I highly recommend it.”

