BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of runners braved cold temperatures as they ran down Boylston Street in their Santa hats and speedos for a good cause on Saturday.

The annual event, which has been taking place in the city for 18 years now, has raised more than $2 million for local children in need.

Brrrrr: Today at 1pm, 700 men & women will run down Boylston St in red Speedos for the 18th annual Santa Speedo Run. #SSrun pic.twitter.com/ZQcJgSjGYC — BostonTweet (@BostonTweet) December 8, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)