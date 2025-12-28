GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The annual Plunge for Pete, a mass dip into the icy Atlantic to raise money for ALS patients, drew hundreds of people to Gloucester on Saturday in the hopes of raising another $100,000 to support those living with ALS and research toward a cure.

The plunge in honor of Pete Frates, who passed away six years ago after lengthy fight against ALS, drew hundreds of brave souls to Good Harbor Beach for a freezing leap into the ocean.

John Frates said, “We do it for raising awareness … We do it for Pete, we do it for those suffering from ALS, I’m so proud of everybody who comes out and we love that they stay with us year after year no matter what.”

As of Saturday night, the fundraiser had raised more than $37,000.

Learn more: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/P4P/

