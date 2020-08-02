Hundreds protest at Cambridge City Hall for Framingham man killed by police

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of protesters gathered at Cambridge City Hall on Saturday to demand change and seek justice for Eurie Stamps.

Stamps, who was accidentally shot and killed by police nine years ago in Framingham, was remembered by demonstrators during the event.

Protesters are seeking justice since the officer involved in the shooting was never charged for Stamp’s death.

Stamp’s family reached a settlement with the town in 2016 for almost $4 million.

He was 68 at the time of his death.

