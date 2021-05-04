Hundreds protest company recounting votes in Windham, NH

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Hundreds of demonstrators protested at a town hall meeting in Windham, New Hampshire Tuesday, calling for answers as the town investigates uncounted votes in last year’s presidential election.

After a Democratic candidate for state representative requested a recount, officials found several hundred votes for Republican candidates weren’t counted. Town officials hired a company involved in a similar recount in Arizona that found no fraud there, and some residents said they wanted a different investigator.

“I’m not confident all the stones were left unturned,” said resident Ken Eyring.

The state Attorney General and Secretary of State have also hired an investigator, and a third company will investigate as well.

