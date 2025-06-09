BOSTON (WHDH) - They came by the hundreds, converging on City Hall Plaza in Boston on Monday afternoon.

Local unions mobilized in solidarity while keeping a watchful eye on the escalating unrest in Los Angeles, condemning the actions of ICE and the Trump administration.

People like Marie Aravalo, who became a U.S. citizen 15 years ago, works and has three grown children but can’t help but to worry.

“We don’t feel safe at this moment,” said Aravalo. “I don’t think anyone feels safe at this moment.”

In between the fear is the hope that collectively, their message will resonate far and wide.

“We’re not gonna stop exercising our constitutional rights under the first amendment right to protest and stand up when we think something is wrong, and this is terribly wrong,” said union leader, Kevin Brown.

They will be peaceful, but they won’t be quiet.

“We call on the Trump administration to end any plans to send the military into our streets,” said one speaker at the protest. “We will be here as long as we need to, peacefully, proudly, and loudly.”

