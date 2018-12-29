Hundreds raise awareness for ALS at 7th annual ‘Plunge 4 Pete’ event

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - People in Gloucester raised awareness for ALS by diving in the harbor at the seventh annual Plunge 4 Pete event.

The event is named after Pete Frates, a Beverly native who inspired the ice bucket challenge.

Participants celebrated Pete, and his upcoming birthday, by helping him raise money for a cause so close to his heart.

“People love to come out after Christmas and jump into the Atlantic Ocean for us,” Julie Frates, Pete’s wife, said. “We continue to do it and it’s a lot of fun.”

The event began seven years ago when Pete was diagnosed.

“When you are given a two-to-five-year prognosis and you are celebrating year seven, it’s all about joy and hope and celebration,” Nancy Frates, Pete’s mother, said.

Participants taking the plunge say Pete is an inspiration.

“Pete has inspired so many people,” one participant, said. “He made ALS a cause that people rallied around.”

Before the plunge, participants mentally prepared themselves for jumping into the cold ocean.

“Last year, we told people it was too cold and they still did it,” Julie said. “We can’t stop them. I think a lot of adrenaline kicks in.”

For some participants, getting in and out of the water quickly is the plan.

“There will be no floating around, believe me,” Burham said. “In and out!”

Others aren’t afraid to plunge twice. Either way, Pete’s family says the participants’ energy fuels him.

“It’s amazing to see the support in the great North Shore community to support us year after year,” Andrew Frates, Pete’s brother, said.

“It’s so cliche to say the wind beneath your wings but, you know what, for him, it is,” Nancy said.

Pete is in the hospital battling pneumonia and his family is hoping he will be back home soon to celebrate the new year.

