WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people gathered in Worcester on Sunday to rally for the release of a woman whose arrest by ICE on Thursday led to a chaotic scene during which multiple people were taken into custody.

Cellphone video shared online showed the moment Ferreira de Oliveira was taken off the street and into ICE custody.

‘It’s terrible watching that poor mother being dragged from her babies,” one attendee told 7NEWS. “I just stand can’t for it.”

Another protestor said, “We feel like an assault on any one of us is an assault on all of us.”

De Oliveira’s detention and the arrest of her teen daughter and a school committee candidate who witnesses say were trying to stop the federal agents have sparked outrage throughout the city and beyond.

Organizer Kylie Ariel Eemias said, “ICE is behaving like a rogue agency outside of the rule of law right now and so if they community members couldn’t have stopped them I think the Worcester police should have protected their own community rather than agents from ice.”

But Homeland Security Officials say Ferreira de Oliveira is a violent criminal and illegal alien who they say is facing charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a pregnant victim.

Federal officials are also blaming a Worcester city councilor for “pulling a political stunt and inciting chaos.”

Another protest on Worcester Common is planned for Tuesday ahead of the City Council meeting.

