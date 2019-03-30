Hundreds receive free prom dresses at Belle of the Ball event

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of high school girls picked out prom dresses free of charge at the annual Belle of the Ball event in Boston on Saturday.

The invitation-only event, hosted by the nonprofit Caring Partners, gives girls with limited financial resources the opportunity to pick out a dress and accessories needed for prom.

“It pays to see their faces light up when they see the right dress,” one volunteer said. “They just sparkle. It’s great.”

The girls even had personal shoppers to help them find the perfect gowns.

The Belle of the Ball has been helping send girls to prom since 2005.

