(WHDH) — Hundreds of customers are facing their sixth day without power following a powerful nor’easter that wreaked havoc on the Bay State last week.

More than 400 homes and businesses remained without power as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Power was knocked out to about half a million people at the height of the two-day storm.

Cape Cod and the Islands, along with southeastern Mass., felt the brunt of the strong winds, with the highest gust recorded at 94 mph at a ferry dock on Martha’s Vineyard.

Crews have been working around the clock to restore power.

