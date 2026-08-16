LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of riders hit the road in Lexington on Sunday for the annual Tour de Cure, which is aimed at raising money for diabetes awareness and research for a cure.

Leading the pack are “red riders” — those living with diabetes.

“The Tour de Cure has been happening in Massachusetts for over 30 years, and we’ve been in Lexington for the last four years, and we’re so excited to be a part of the great Boston community,” said Rachel Myers of the American Diabetes Association.

“We’re hoping to raise over $450,000 today and we’re really stretching to $500,000 to reach our goal.”

Riders hit the open road on one of five different routes ranging from five to 100 miles.

Parts of the scenic ride even crossing the border into southern New Hampshire.

John Drowen has ridden for decades, raising more than $100,000.

“I lost my sister in 2003 from diabetes and since then following that I’ve risen in the Tour de Cure for the last 23 years,” he said.

The fun continued after the ride — participants enjoyed massages, a beer garden, a kid zone, and more at the post-ride festival.

Learn more: https://tour.diabetes.org/tdcnewengland

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