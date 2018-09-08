Hundreds ride in honor of fallen police officers, firefighters

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of bicyclists rode from Springfield to Boston Saturday in honor of fallen police officers and firefighters.

Law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMTs were among the bikers at the sixth annual Ride to Remember.

The end of the 106-mile ride was marked by a ceremony at the firefighters memorial at the State House.

“We want to make sure that the citizens of the Commonwealth never forget the sacrifice that these people made,” John Delaney, director of the Ride to Remember, said. “They answered roll call one day and they didn’t come home to their families, so it’s our job to make sure that nobody ever forgets.”

About 400 riders participated in the charity event.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)