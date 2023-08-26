BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of area runners laced up their sneakers for a good cause Saturday, completing a race along the Esplanade to raise money for the Justin Turner Foundation.

It was the first time the 5K Turner Trot was held in Boston. Turner started the foundation in 2017 and their mission is to support homeless veterans and kids battling various diseases.

“I know we had 1,000 runners last year in L.A. but this being our first year in Boston was a question mark,” Turner said of whether people would turn out to support the race. “We’re so excited to be here in Boston.”

The Justin Turner Foundation will host its golf classic in February.

