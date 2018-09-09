Hundreds run in honor of 9/11 victim, fallen Weymouth officer

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people laced up for a memorial race Sunday in honor of a man who lost his life during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Days before the 17th anniversary of the attacks, nearly 500 hundred runners took part in the Jeff Coombs Memorial Road Race.

This year, the race also honored fallen police officer Michael Chesna.

Coombs was a passenger on the American Airlines flight that crashed into the World Trade Center.

“As with every year, we’re remembering Jeff, all those who died on 9/11,” Jeff Coombs’ wife, Christie, said. “As well as all the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice as a result of their service in post-9/11 conflicts.”

That includes one that happened close to home for Christie Coombs; she made sure the race dedicated to her late husband would also honor the life of Chesna, a fallen Weymouth police officer.

“We used to live in Weymouth, Weymouth is right next door to us,” Coombs said. “I just felt compelled to do something to remember Mike, remember all those who keep us safe.”

Coombs said she and Cindy Chesna now talk daily, and she asked if she could honor the late officer during the race, which raises tens of thousands of dollars every year for families affected by death or illness.

Chesna’s children helped kick off the race, and runners could wear a special patch, bearing the officer’s badge number.

“It’s just a really special way to remember those that serve us, and Mike was a veteran,” Coombs said. “He joined the military because of 9/11, so the connection was all there.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)