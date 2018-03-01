Hundreds say final goodbye to Winchester stabbing victim

WINCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects and say a final goodbye to the Winchester Public Library stabbing victim, 22-year-old Deane Kenny Stryker.

Those in attendance said Stryker will be remembered for her contributions to the community.

Medical students wore white coats to honor their friend and fellow classmate.

Stryker was stabbed to death while studying in a reading room at the Winchester Public Library on Saturday.

Those who knew Stryker said she was in medical school and on track to become a holistic doctor.

23-year-old Jeffrey Yao is accused of Stryker’s murder. Police said he also stabbed an elderly man in the upper arm while he was trying to help Stryker. He is expected to be OK.

RELATED: Police were familiar with man accused of stabbing woman to death at Winchester library.

Yao has been charged with murder and is being held without bail.

Police are still looking for a motive.

The Winchester Public Library re-opened on Wednesday with regular hours for the first time since the stabbing.

Thank you, Winchester, for all your love and support. Normal hours resume today. pic.twitter.com/RtDeYMLrSF — Winchester Library (@winpublib) February 28, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)