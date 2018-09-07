Hundreds stranded after cruise ship loses power in Buzzards Bay

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A cruise ship with hundreds of people onboard lost power and became stuck in Buzzards Bay Friday afternoon, officials said.
The coast guard announced that the Buzzards Bay Task Force and other units were responding to the ship about 3:45 p.m.
The 376-foot ship, known as the Star Pride, has 350 passengers and crew members onboard, officials said.
Petty Officer Nicole Groll, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard, confirms that the ship is anchored in place.
Commercial tugboats have also been called out to the ship.
The ship started in Reykjavik, Iceland, according to passenger Jose Kirchner, and received several inspections from Canadian officials and the U.S. Coast Guard.
He said the ship lost power around 2 p.m. after a strong vibration rocked the vessel as it traveled through the Cape Cod Canal.
“This is probably the ideal time and place for this to happen,” Kirchner said. ” We are surrounded by good folks.”
As of right now, there is no information on what will be done to rescue the people trapped on the ship.
There were no reported injuries.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News online and on-air for updates.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)