Hundreds stranded after cruise ship loses power in Buzzards Bay

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A cruise ship with hundreds of people onboard lost power and became stuck in Buzzards Bay Friday afternoon, officials said.

The coast guard announced that the Buzzards Bay Task Force and other units were responding to the ship about 3:45 p.m.

The 376-foot ship, known as the Star Pride, has 350 passengers and crew members onboard, officials said.

Petty Officer Nicole Groll, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard, confirms that the ship is anchored in place.

Commercial tugboats have also been called out to the ship.

The ship started in Reykjavik, Iceland, according to passenger Jose Kirchner, and received several inspections from Canadian officials and the U.S. Coast Guard.

He said the ship lost power around 2 p.m. after a strong vibration rocked the vessel as it traveled through the Cape Cod Canal.

“This is probably the ideal time and place for this to happen,” Kirchner said. ” We are surrounded by good folks.”

As of right now, there is no information on what will be done to rescue the people trapped on the ship.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News online and on-air for updates.

2/ The passenger I spoke to also told me they are headed to Manhattan & they’ve been without power for 3 hrs. now. He also says the captain told passengers he’s going to try & “restart” the ship. Everything is off. #7News pic.twitter.com/1otlaHnQsV — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) September 7, 2018

#UPDATE @USCG Stations Cape Cod Canal, Woods Hole, and Menemsha are on scene as well as the Buzzards Bay Task Force. We have reported about 350 people aboard the cruise ship Star Pride.

It is unknown at this time where the ship was was headed or coming from. More info. to follow — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 7, 2018

Officers responding to a cruise ship currently adrift in Buzzards Bay pic.twitter.com/U0mlucn5ZR — MAEnviroPolice (@MAEnviroPolice) September 7, 2018

#BreakingNews Disabled cruise ship in Buzzards Bay, @USCG launched Buzzards Bay Task Force and local #USCG units. No injuries reported. Stay tuned for updates. Media inquiries should be directed to 617-717-9609. #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 7, 2018

