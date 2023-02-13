HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people in New Hampshire took the “Penguin Plunge” to raise money for the state’s Special Olympics.

The annual event was held at Hampton Beach on Sunday and raised more than $890,000.

There were also prizes for best costume and for the top fundraiser.

Funds raised from the Penguin Plunge are used to support more than 3,000 Special Olympics athletes. across the granite state.

