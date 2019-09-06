Hundreds take the streets for 2019 Susan G. Komen New England 3-Day Walk

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people are taking the streets on Friday for the 2019 Susan G. Komen New England 3-Day Walk.

The event is a 60-mile walk through the Boston area, which raises money for Breast Cancer research and patient support.

The Foundation also lobbies for strong public policy and access to health care.

The walk finishes up Sunday at the Lawn on D.

