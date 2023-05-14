BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of area residents gathered for the 27th annual Walk for Peace in Dorchester on Sunday. The event is aimed at promoting peace in parts of the city that are hardest hit by street violence.

The Mother’s Day morning event is slated to kick off at 9 a.m., with the area surrounding the starting line decked out in purple and white balloons.

This year’s theme is Cultivating Cycles of Peace.

The event is aimed at turning cycles of violence into more frequent cycles of peace by empowering survivors and supporting returning community members and their families and investing in “Generation Peace.”

The fundraising goal this year is $600,000.

To donate visit: https://www.mothersdaywalk4peace.org/

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)