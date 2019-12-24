Hundreds turn out for holiday meal in Chelsea thanks to local chef, Salvation Army

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of Boston-area residents gathered at the Salvation Army location in Chelsea on Tuesday for a free holiday meal thanks to a local chef and the nonprofit organization.

John Toolan, the head chef at the Boston-Peabody Marriot, honored the memory of his late mother, Phyllis, by hosting ‘Mrs. Toolan’s Christmas’ — an event that served up delicious meals to hundreds of people.

“I wanted to feed some people, I had the idea, and I got the support of the many beautiful people here,” Toolan said. “I’m very humbled by the many people who are helping us here today.”

The families who visited are also going to get food baskets and toys.

Organizers are hoping to make the event an annual tradition.

