Hundreds without power in Leominster after lightning strike topples tree during strong snow squall

Photo: Pedro Cruz

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of Leominster residents are without power after a lightning strike toppled a tree during a strong snow squall on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The tree fell down on wires, setting fire to a second tree and some bushes along Main Street near Heritage Gardens around 2:50 p.m., according to the Leominster Fire Department.

“Power outage in almost all of North Leominster due to a lightning strike and tree down,” the Leominster Police Department said in a tweet.

The snow squall lasted about 30 minutes and brought strong winds to the area.

As of 4:30 p.m., about 800 people were without power, according to MEMA’s power outage map.

National Grid is working to restore power to the area.

