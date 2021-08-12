WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds were without power Thursday night after a car went careening into a utility pole.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Route 20 for reports of the crash and upong their arrival found a white SUV perched on a stone fence and powerlines hanging dangerously close, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Traffic was detoured at Highland Street and Love Lane while Eversource crews worked to clear the damage and restore power to the impacted homes and businesses.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It is so far unclear if anyone was hurt.

Rt 20 Closed due to this earlier Motor Vehicle Accident Traffic is being detoured @ Highland St and Love Lane the roadway will most likely be closed through the night Power is out in a good portion of Town @EversourceMA is on scene and working as quickly as possible to restore it pic.twitter.com/kAQnl6nNuP — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) August 13, 2021

