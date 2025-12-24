METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people are in the dark after a driver crashed into a utility pole in Methuen on Tuesday night.

The crash on North Lowell Street left the pole snapped at the base and crews could be seen keeping the roadway clear so that the damaged lines could be repaired by National Grid.

About 500 customers were without power as a result of the crash.

A witness said he helped pull a man and woman from the damaged vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)