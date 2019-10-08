Hundreds without power after cement truck rips down utility pole in West Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people in West Roxbury are without power after a cement truck ripped down a utility pole on Tuesday afternoon.

Photos taken in a parking lot near the Mobil at 1465 VFW Parkway showed power lines draped on the truck and a snapped utility pole that crashed down on two parked cars.

There are about 700 power outages in the area, 7’s Kimberly Bookman reports.

Eversource is working to repair the damage. It’s not clear when power will be restored.

There were no reported injuries.

NOW: a cement truck tries to drive under low wires in #WestRoxbury but ends up taking them down and knocking out power to the area. #7news pic.twitter.com/skLxEJ0d8L — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) October 8, 2019

