BOSTON (WHDH) - (WHDH) — Thousands remained without power Tuesday morning after severe storms moved through Massachusetts.

About 1,800 homes and businesses were without power as of 12:15 p.m., according to the Mass. Emergency Management Agency.

Whipping winds overnight caused tree damage in several towns, including in Dracut where a fallen tree brought down power lines.

In Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood, a large tree branch smashed through the back windshield of a car.

A tree also fell onto a home in Chelmsford, leaving behind damage to the roof and gutter.

In addition to the strong wind gusts, the Bay State also dealt with downpours.

