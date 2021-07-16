TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A powerful line of thunderstorms that rolled across the Bay State on Friday left many communities cleaning up downed trees, limbs, and power lines.

In Topsfield, residents said the storm lasted only about 15 minutes — but left behind a big mess.

Topsfield Fire Chief Jennifer Collins-Brown said her department responded to dozens of calls, including residents reporting trees and branches toppled onto cars and houses.

“Thirty or forty calls for services, involving trees, branches, and telephone poles,” she said.

Toppled trees and poles left several roads impassable and hundreds of homeowners were still without power late Friday night.

The Topsfield Bake Shop was also in the dark and workers rushed to finish cakes for two Friday night weddings using flashlights.

There were no reported injuries.

Multiples trees down, poles down and wires down in Topsfield. Several roads impassable at this time. Police, Fire and DPW crews are out assessing nearly a dozen different incidents. @WX1BOX @ericfisher @NWSBoston — Topsfield DPW (@topsfieldDPW) July 16, 2021

