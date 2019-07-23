Hundreds without power after severe thunderstorms blow through Bay State

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of southeastern Massachusetts residents lost power overnight as a powerful line of thunderstorms blew across the Bay State, triggering a tornado warning on the Cape and Islands.

More than 2,000 people were still without power early Tuesday morning after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado blew through the Cape around 10 p.m.

The storm prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning through 10:45 p.m.

As the storms blew through, fire crews in Sandwich battled a blaze sparked by a lightning strike.

Heavy winds also caused serious damage in Harwich, where multiple trees were downed.

Two trees fell onto a home on Lake Pleasant Avenue. There were no reported injuries.

About 1,900 people were still without power as of 5 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Two large trees in #Harwich ripped right up from the roots during the storms last night, landed in the front yard of a home, one hit the house but the homeowner says there’s no damage inside. Other damage in the surrounding area as well. @7News pic.twitter.com/md2c1fgJLD — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) July 23, 2019

Utility crews were out in the area early Tuesday morning clearing debris from the roadway.

