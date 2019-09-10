Hundreds without power after utility poles catch fire in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Flaming utility poles left hundreds of people in Methuen without power Tuesday afternoon.

Several utility poles on the west end of Methuen caught fire around 4:30 p.m., according to police. The flames sending plumes of smoke into the air and melted plastic into the streets.

The fire started when a delivery truck back into a restraining wire holding up a power pole down the street, police said.

That began a chain reaction that loosened wires and sparked fires a couple fires several intersections apart.

“Once he struck the pole, it caused everything to spark the lines,” Lieutenant Ron Valliere said. “It created the first fire here and another one down the road.”

National Grid was investigating and said approximately 1,204 resident in the Pelham Street area were without power. There were no initial estimates when power would be restored.

The fires were put out by 5 p.m.

The truck driver was not impaired, police said.

Many residents report their power has been restored however, there is still work to be done to clean up the mess.

There is no word on when that work will be finished.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

Several utility poles on fire on the West end of #Methuen. Power is out to various parts of the West end. No ETA on when power will be restored @nationalgridus is on scene with @MethuenFire @NatGridSafety @ChiefSolomon pic.twitter.com/XeElSapCyB — Derek Licata (@OffLicata) September 10, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)