Hundreds without power as more thunderstorms sweep across Mass.

For the second straight day, Massachusetts residences are dealing with power outages as heavy thunderstorms blow through the area.

More than 1600 households have lost power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Boston has 973 outages, while North Andover has 224,

Some areas have already seen hail, and strong storms are possible before 7 p.m.

