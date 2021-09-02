WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Utility workers are dealing with thousands of power outages as remnants of Ida batter Massachusetts on Thursday.

Nearly 600 customers were without power as of 1 p.m., according to Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Rain showers developed Wednesday afternoon before turning more widespread in the evening and overnight. The heaviest rain is moving through during the morning commute.

The wind is also playing a factor with gusts reaching 40 to 45 mph on the eastern coastline and Cape Cod, as well as 35 to 40 mph inland.

In addition, a tornado watch was issued for Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties but it has since been canceled.

