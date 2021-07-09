CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Utility workers dealing with hundreds of power outages as Tropical Storm Elsa batters Massachusetts.

More than 900 customers were without power as of 10:30 a.m., according to Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Strong winds are accompanying Elsa, with gusts expected to reach between 50 and 60 mph on the Cape and the Islands.

Eversource spokesperson William Hinkle said the company has more than 200 crews working Friday, with many of them positioned on Cape Cod.

“So we’ve been closely monitoring the forecast all week, holding planning meetings, and positioning crews and equipment based on those forecasts and the best current models of the storm to be prepared for any impacts in Massachusetts,” he said. “In addition to that, we’ve seen thunderstorms scattered across the state throughout the week, so we’ve been in active response mode as well already.”

Along with the winds, the interior of the state is dealing with a flash flooding warning, while those in Southeastern Mass. are bracing for the risk of isolated tornadoes.

