Hundreds without power as wind gusts from Dorian down trees, wires on Cape and Islands

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of Bay State residents were without power Saturday morning as crews worked to clean up damage caused by downed trees and wires as Dorian roars past the Cape and Islands.

As wind gusts in excess of 60 mph battered some towns along the coast, utility crews responded to dozens of reports of trees, branches, and wires down on the Cape and Islands.

Wind gusts in Provincetown hit 63 mph, Wellfleet reached 60 mph and Nantucket recorded 54 mph.

Nantucket is currently seeing gusts up to 60 mph. The strongest gusts have been on the Cape and the Islands. @7News pic.twitter.com/GPkPL2BSVR — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) September 7, 2019

The northeast wind is acting like a noreaster, but since the storm is south, there wasn’t a large push of water.

The Steamship Authority said ferries to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket weren’t running Saturday morning because of the weather conditions, but some service is scheduled to resume in the afternoon and evening.

Reservations on the Nantucket route are on hold for all trips scheduled for today and Sunday. Reservations on the Vineyard route have been put on hold from 5:30 a.m. to 1:35 p.m. today only. — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) September 7, 2019

Many residents gathered on the beaches to witness the wild weather, despite warnings encouraging them to stay out of the water until later in the day.

Although more than 1,000 customers were without power on the Cape and surrounding areas overnight, there were just under 500 at 11:30 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

