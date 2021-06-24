BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of residents and businesses are without power in Boston as Eversource crews work to complete underground repairs.
More than 900 customers were without power as of 9:30 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
Power is expected to be restored in South Boston sometime between 12:45 and 2:45 p.m., Eversource tweeted.
No additional information has been released.
