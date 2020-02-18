Hundreds without power in Methuen due to scheduled outages

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An emergency shelter has been opened in Methuen to accommodate hundreds of residents who will be negatively impacted by National Grid’s decision to cut power to 10 streets overnight Tuesday.

The shelter, located at the Timony Grammar School on 45 Pleasant View St. opened its doors at 8 p.m. and will remain open throughout the night and into the morning, according to Mayor Perry.

Power is expected to return around 7 a.m.

“I am deeply disappointed with National Grid’s decision to interrupt power at this time of the year with no advance notice to the city,” Perry said. “While I totally appreciate their need to make repairs, my priority is the comfort and safety of the people of our community.”

Homes located between:

2-17 Barker Street

7-13 Carleton Court

3-37 Orchard Street

1-12 Richardson Court

1-33 Bentley Circle

2-18 Inglewood Terrace

1-34 Peas lee Terrace

5-32 Brown Court

2-24 Mystic Street

1-138 Pelham Street

will be affected.

Perry said he plans to discuss his displeasure with National Grid once the planned outage is over.

