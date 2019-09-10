Hundreds without power out after utility poles catch fire in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Flaming utility poles left hundreds of people in Methuen without power Tuesday afternoon.

Several utility poles on the west end of Methuen caught fire around 4 p.m., according to police.

The fires were put out by 5 p.m.

National Grid was investigating and said approximately 1,204 resident in the Pelham Street area were without power. There were no initial estimates when power would be restored.

Several utility poles on fire on the West end of #Methuen. Power is out to various parts of the West end. No ETA on when power will be restored @nationalgridus is on scene with @MethuenFire @NatGridSafety @ChiefSolomon pic.twitter.com/XeElSapCyB — Derek Licata (@OffLicata) September 10, 2019

