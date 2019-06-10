WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) — A hungry bear was caught snacking on a bird feeder in Warwick, Rhode Island Sunday afternoon.

The wild animal was captured on camera wandering around someone’s porch on Downing Lane with the feeder in its mouth.

The Department of Environmental Management says there have been multiple bear sightings across the state this year.

They added that people should remove bird feeders from their porches and yards.

