Hungry Man dinner product recalled due to salmonella concerns

(WHDH) — A frozen meal produced by Hungry Man has been recalled due to concerns that it may be contaminated with salmonella from whey powder that has been recalled by the producer of the ingredient, the Federal Food and Drug Administration announced.

The whey powder is said to be an FDA-regulated product that is being voluntarily recalled by Associated Milk Producers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for individual frozen microwavable dinners with “HUNGRY MAN CHIPOTLE BBQ SAUCED BONELESS CHICKEN WYNGZ” printed on the label and bearing the best by date of 9/6/19.

The problem was discovered on July 17, 2018, when Pinnacle Foods, Inc. was notified by their supplier that the recalled whey powder ingredient was used in the ranch dressing seasoning supplied to the firm. The ranch dressing seasoning was incorporated into mashed potatoes and packaged as a component with a boneless chicken dinner.

The products were shipped to retail locations in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products

