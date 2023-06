BOSTON (WHDH) - City Hall Plaza is transforming for the Boston Pizza Festival. It starts Saturday at 11 a.m. and goes through Sunday.

This is the first festival back since the pandemic and organizers are excited. You can buy tickets to try slices of pizza from different places.

There will also be cooking demonstrations, live music and other performances.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)