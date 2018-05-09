Hunt continues for suspect who shot man in broad daylight in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are still hunting for a suspect more than 24 hours after a man was shot in broad daylight and left injured in the street in Lawrence.

Shocking video taken by John Tierney around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday showed one man pull out a gun and shoot another man at point-blank range following an altercation on Lawrence Street.

“They were both wrestling for the gun,” Tierney said. The guy on top let him up. When he let him up, the other guy on top punched him in the face. That’s when he shot him.”

“It’s crazy. Broad daylight. I just hope they catch the guy,” Tierney said.

The suspect fled the scene in a 2008 white Infinity M35 Sedan with Massachusetts registration 5JY925, according to police. The vehicle was spotted in Methuen after the shooting.

Although police have not yet tracked down the suspect, Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque said he’s hopeful strong leads can help them make an arrest. Police said the shooting was not a random act and could have been the result of road rage.

“In this case, we think the victim was actually the aggressor, which led to the fight and led to the shooting,” Vasque said.

Vasque said they expect to catch the suspect soon.

