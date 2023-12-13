(CNN) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter is speaking outside the US Capitol on Wednesday, the same day that GOP investigators have given the president’s son a deadline to appear for a closed-door deposition.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers have told the House Republicans on the Oversight and Judiciary committees that he’s willing to testify by the December 13 deadline – but only if he can do so publicly. House Republicans are insisting they want to talk to him behind closed doors first.

CNN reported Tuesday that Hunter Biden was in Washington, DC, but it was unclear up until minutes before the scheduled deposition whether the president’s son would attend.

The deposition deadline comes on the same day House Republicans are expected to vote on their resolution to formalize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

