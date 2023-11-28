(CNN) — Hunter Biden’s lawyers have told the House Oversight Committee that the president’s son is willing to testify on December 13 in their inquiry into his actions — but only if he can do so publicly, according to a letter Hunter Biden’s legal team sent to the committee that CNN obtained.

The Republican-run committee previously subpoenaed Hunter Biden for testimony.

“We have seen you use closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public. We therefore propose opening the door. If, as you claim, your efforts are important and involve issues that Americans should know about, then let the light shine on these proceedings,” Hunter Biden’s lawyers wrote in the letter.

CNN has reached out to the House Oversight Committee for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

