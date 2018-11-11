Hunter from New Hampshire missing in Maine

NEW PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Warden Service is looking for a missing hunter from New Hampshire.

Authorities say 59-year-old Todd Babula, of Portsmouth, has a camp in New Portland, Maine, and has been deer hunting in the woods nearby for many years. On Friday afternoon, his uncle dropped him off to hunt near Babula’s truck, which had gotten stuck on a snowmobile trail earlier in the day. He had made plans to have neighbors help him with the truck, but he hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

Maine Game Wardens searched for him Saturday and Sunday, using search dogs, aircraft and volunteers on the ground. The warden service says Babula is wearing green wool pants, an orange baseball cap, a red jacket and orange vest.

