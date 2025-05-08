FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots’ tight end Hunter Henry stepping up at Gillette Stadium to help hand out dozens of bikes to children in foster care.

“To be able to give these kids these bikes is incredible,” said Henry. “It’s just something simple, but it’s something that gets kids outside, gets them playing with their friends.”

“It’s good seeing someone as a role model,” said Giancarlos Bolanco, who received a bike. “Receiving a bike encourages kids to hang out with their friends or go outside.”

May is national foster care month. In a show of support, quarterback Drake Maye and running back Antonio Gibson made an appearance at the giveaway.

For the event, Henry also teamed up with UnitedHealthcare and non-profit, Communities For People’s Foster Care Program.

“It’s definitely something I feel like gets the summer started off,” said Kyle Rosa of Communities for People. “Having bikes, getting to ride around the neighborhood. Experience the summer for what it is.”

As a father of two, Henry says this cause is close to his heart.

“To think that there’s kids out there that don’t have that same stability, or the same figure, or presence in their life that my kids will grow up with… To provide that for them in some aspect is pretty special,” said Henry.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)