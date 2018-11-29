Hunter pulled from river after boat capsizes in Groveland; efforts to recover canoe, gun prove dangerous

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer and firefighter pulled a deer hunter from the Parker River in Groveland Thursday morning after his canoe capsized but then emergency crews had to be saved when they later returned to the scene.

Crews responding to a stretch of the river near Thurlow Street for a 911 call from a hunter whose boat had capsized about 6:30 a.m. found 44-year-old Jason Duggan, of Salem, in chest-deep water, according to Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen.

Duggan, who spent about an hour in the water, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. He has since been released.

“It was just cold, brutal, and miserable,” he said. “At the end, it got weird because it started to get warm and that’s usually when things go downhill fast.”

Law enforcement officials returned to the area a while later to retrieve Duggan’s canoe and shotgun, which had fallen into the river.

While towing the canoe back to shore, a Georgetown police officer and Groveland firefighter tumbled into the water when their rescue boat struck a submerged log and capsized, officials said.

The officer and firefighter had to be pulled from the water. They were taken to the hospital for evaluation and released.

“A lot of lucky people. A cold and wet day but everybody is OK,” Georgetown Police Chief Donald Cudmore said.

A Massachusetts State Police dive team was able to recover Duggan’s shotgun by late morning.

The incident is under investigation.

