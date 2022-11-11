SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A hunter who called 911 after becoming trapped hanging from a tree after a tree stand malfunction on Thursday is thanking the emergency crews that came to his rescue in the Assabet River National Wildlife Refuge.

The 38-year-old hunter, who asked that his name not be used, said he called for help after becoming stuck about 5 feet from the ground.

“I’m a hunter and I got stuck in a tree, my leg is caught and I can’t get down,” the hunter said in a 911 call. He said he was in a tree saddle when it broke free from the tree.

After a dispatcher geolocated the phone coordinates and passing them along to police and fire personnel, the man, who suffered some cuts and bruises, was found and rescued by members of the UTV team and brought to safety.

“They were great, from the operator, she was wonderful, and everyone from Sudbury who showed up were great, too. They remind me of the people I grew up with in North Carolina, people who really care, who love their job.”

The hunter says he is OK and was back at work on Friday.

